Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs HP ProBook 455 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 59 against 42.7 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|37.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1112:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.9%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|300 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +42%
1457
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +76%
6435
3656
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +32%
1429
1082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +111%
9232
4371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
- Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
