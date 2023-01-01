Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or ProBook 455 G10 – what's better?

52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
VS
43 out of 100
HP ProBook 455 G10
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
HP ProBook 455 G10
Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) and HP ProBook 455 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 59 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
vs
ProBook 455 G10

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Green Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1112:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +20%
300 nits
ProBook 455 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
0.54 TFLOPS
ProBook 455 G10
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

