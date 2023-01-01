Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits, Non-Touch) Battery 59 Wh - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs) Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 59 against 42.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 59 against 42.7 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.8 vs 130.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.8 vs 130.3 square inches) 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.8% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7 mm Colors Green Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits, Non-Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1112:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +20% 300 nits ProBook 455 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS ProBook 455 G10 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.