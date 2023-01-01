Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (102.8 vs 116.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
|328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~71.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|37.6 dB
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1112:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.9%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 grams
|300 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +20%
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +163%
6563
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +11%
1429
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) +205%
9186
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|72 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
- Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
