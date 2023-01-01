You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 8) Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (102.8 vs 112.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours

47% sharper screen – 250 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~83.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.9 mm Colors Green Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB 47.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1112:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams 411 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 55 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +492% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB 77.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

