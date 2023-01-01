Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (102.8 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours
- 47% sharper screen – 250 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
|328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|37.6 dB
|47.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|250 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1112:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.9%
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 grams
|411 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6563
7368
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1429
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9186
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|55 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|77.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
- Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1