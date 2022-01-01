Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or Spin 5 (SP514-51N) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~83.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Green
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz -
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 24
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +16%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
5. Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Dell XPS 13 9315
7. Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
8. Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
9. Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский