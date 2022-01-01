You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 71 against 58.2 watt-hours

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.8 dB 49 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +105% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.5 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.