Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 141-192% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 42.8 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +256%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

