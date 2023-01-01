Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) – what's better?

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +388%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
