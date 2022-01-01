Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 108-147% higher FPS
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|42.8 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|5486:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|94.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|338 gramm
|480 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|712 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1057 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|4.32 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|75.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
