You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 108-147% higher FPS

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42.8 dB 56 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 480 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +196% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.5 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.