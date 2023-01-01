Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 187-255% higher FPS
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~84%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz -
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
