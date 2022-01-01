You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Battery 71 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.8 dB 45 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 657:1 sRGB color space 100% 56.2% Adobe RGB profile - 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +85% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 82.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.