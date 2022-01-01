Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 71 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.1 vs 108 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42.8 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 940:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 254 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.5 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
