Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
VS
58 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 71 against 66 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.8 dB 42.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 263 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.5 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
