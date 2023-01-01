You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Radeon 660M - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.8 dB 50.4 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1483:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.1% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.7% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits Slim 7i Pro X (14″) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 grams 411 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS Slim 7i Pro X (14″) +119% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.5 dB 71.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.