You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 71 Wh - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~73.9% Side bezels 7.6 mm 12.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.8 dB 45.6 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.5 dB 81.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.