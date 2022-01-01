Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) – what's better?

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
VS
46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

