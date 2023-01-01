You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 71 against 46 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 71 against 46 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~71.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.8 dB 36.9 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 70.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 46 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 355 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) +74% 1.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.5 dB 81.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.