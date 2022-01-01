You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 71 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108 vs 143.4 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80.3% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42.8 dB 34 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1393:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 80.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.1% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits ThinkPad T16 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm 541 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 +85% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.5 dB 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 67.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.