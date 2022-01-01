Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs ThinkPad T16
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108 vs 143.4 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|42.8 dB
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1393:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|80.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|80.1%
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|338 gramm
|541 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +15%
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
6277
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +8%
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9335
6767
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
