Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 213-290% higher FPS
- Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 71 against 40 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.4 vs 113 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches
|319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|680 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|-
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|100000:1
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|164 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +103%
1457
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +258%
7464
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +145%
1468
598
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +329%
9544
2223
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
