Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) Can run popular games at about 213-290% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 213-290% higher FPS Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 71 against 40 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 71 against 40 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.4 vs 113 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm

12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~78% Side bezels 5.1 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver Material Aluminum Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +60% 400 nits Aspire 3 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 40 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 164 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 1900 MHz - FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +387% 1.46 TFLOPS Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.