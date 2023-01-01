Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

