Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz -
Cores 6 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +366%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский