Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches
|313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|680 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|100000:1
|800:1
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:35 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|348 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +106%
7464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1468
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +124%
9544
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
