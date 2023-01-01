Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Display
2880 x 1880
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 71 against 65 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 52% sharper screen – 246 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 246 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1880 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +4%
1.46 TFLOPS
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8):
    - Also known as "Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8"
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

