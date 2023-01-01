Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 71 against 65 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 52% sharper screen – 246 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches
|312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|680 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|246 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1880 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|100000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|187 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +11%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +25%
9334
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +14%
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8):
- Also known as "Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8"
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
