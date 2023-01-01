Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~81.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 42.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 338 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
2. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs 9i 14" (Gen 8)
5. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
6. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
7. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
9. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
10. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский