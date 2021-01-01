Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (14”) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

59 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
From $759
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.6 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (14”)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 320.4 mm (12.61 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 15.6-17.7 mm (0.61-0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 46 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1044:1 -
sRGB color space 91.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 77%
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +246%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

