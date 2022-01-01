You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68.7 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~76.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1044:1 1215:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 96.2% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 69.3% Response time 40 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68.7 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-59) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 1

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.