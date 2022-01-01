You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1038NG7 Intel Core i7 1068NG7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 68.7 against 58 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM Noise level 46 dB 42.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1044:1 1600:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 40 ms 40 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68.7 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.5 dB 80.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

