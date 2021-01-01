Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (14”) or Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
VS
51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 68.7 against 50 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (14”)
vs
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches		 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1044:1 3030:1
sRGB color space 91.8% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 65%
Response time 40 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (14”) +271%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.5 dB 75.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

