You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 46 dB 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1044:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 99.4% Response time 40 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 480 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

