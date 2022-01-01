Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (14”) or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Dell Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 68.7 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (14”)
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1044:1 500:1
sRGB color space 91.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 40 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (14”) +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

