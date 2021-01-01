You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 68.7 Wh - 52 Wh 78 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 68.7 against 52 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46 dB 43.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1044:1 800:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 97.4% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 67.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 65.8% Response time 40 ms 22 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits Inspiron 14 7400 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68.7 Wh 52 Wh 78 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7400 +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.