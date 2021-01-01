Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
From $759
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68.7 against 53 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.6 square inches)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|320.4 mm (12.61 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6-17.7 mm (0.61-0.7 inches)
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|46 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1044:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|91.8%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.4%
|62.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|-
|Response time
|40 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|345 gramm
|294 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1223
Inspiron 15 7506 +5%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4088
Inspiron 15 7506 +3%
4193
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Inspiron 15 7506 +8%
528
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1798
Inspiron 15 7506 +5%
1881
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.5 dB
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
