Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 71 against 64 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46 dB 39.67 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1044:1 891:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 95.9% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 67% Response time 40 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 85.5 dB 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.