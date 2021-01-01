Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (14”) or Latitude 7320 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 68.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Dell Latitude 7320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 68.7 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.7 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (14”)
vs
Latitude 7320

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 320.4 mm (12.61 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 199.5 mm (7.85 inches)
Thickness 15.6-17.7 mm (0.61-0.7 inches) 16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1044:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 91.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 40 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits
Latitude 7320 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

