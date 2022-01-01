You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 68.7 against 51 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~81.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46 dB 43.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1044:1 1839:1 sRGB color space 91.8% 97.5% Adobe RGB profile 67.4% 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 66.4% Response time 40 ms 47 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) 300 nits ENVY 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68.7 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 12 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY 13 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

