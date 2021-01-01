Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (14”) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
VS
62 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
From $759
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 68.7 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.6 vs 126.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (14”)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 320.4 mm (12.61 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 15.6-17.7 mm (0.61-0.7 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1044:1 -
sRGB color space 91.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

