Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 68.7 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.1 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm

12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches 309 x 205 x 17.7 mm

12.17 x 8.07 x 0.7 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~77% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 46 dB 37 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1044:1 - sRGB color space 91.8% - Adobe RGB profile 67.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 40 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i (14”) +20% 300 nits Pavilion 13 (2020) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 68.7 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 345 gramm 240 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Yoga 7i (14”) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 13 (2020) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB 82.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.0 x 5.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

