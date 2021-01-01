Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 71 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”) +67%
500 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and 7i (15”)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
8. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский