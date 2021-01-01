Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm
14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”)
500 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

