Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
41 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 71 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”) +127%
500 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”) +16%
1.41 TFLOPS
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7
5. ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
6. ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
7. ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский