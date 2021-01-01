Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.2 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +207%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

