Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.2 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356.4 mm (14.03 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|235.6 mm (9.28 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +11%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4235
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +15%
4880
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +16%
529
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1905
2082
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
