58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 71 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”) +100%
500 nits
VivoBook S15 S532
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S532 +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

