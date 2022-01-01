You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (130.2 vs 156.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm

14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (15”) +67% 500 nits Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Yoga 7i (15”) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.