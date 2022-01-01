Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 71 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93.1 vs 130.2 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm
14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +11%
1339
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +89%
4480
2372
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +3%
1380
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +108%
5072
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
