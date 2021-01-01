Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.3 vs 130.2 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.7%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”) +11%
500 nits
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and 7i (15”)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and 7i (15”)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
4. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
9. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский