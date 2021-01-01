Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 71 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.2 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~72.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”)
500 nits
G5 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”)
1279
G5 (2021) +12%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”)
4235
G5 (2021) +18%
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”)
1905
G5 (2021) +98%
3768

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

