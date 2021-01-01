Yoga 7i (15”) or Spectre x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.8 vs 130.2 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm

14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches 307 x 195 x 17 mm

12.09 x 7.68 x 0.67 inches Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 44.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 7i (15”) +25% 500 nits Spectre x360 13 (2021) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 267 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga 7i (15”) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 5.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

