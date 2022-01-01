You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

31% sharper screen – 185 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm

14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 40.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2160 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 185 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1758:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.8% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i (15”) +67% 500 nits MateBook 14 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 7i (15”) 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

