Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|356.4 mm (14.03 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|235.6 mm (9.28 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|33.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1682:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|56.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|38.2%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|344 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +9%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +73%
4464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 7i (15”) +100%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|74.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
