Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i (15”) or Yoga 7i (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) vs 7i (14”)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
From $929
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) and 7i (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 130.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i (15”)
vs
Yoga 7i (14”)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Width 356.4 mm (14.03 inches) 320.4 mm (12.61 inches)
Height 235.6 mm (9.28 inches) 214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
Thickness 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches) 15.6-17.7 mm (0.61-0.7 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78.6%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1044:1
sRGB color space 100% 91.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.9%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 7i (15”) +67%
500 nits
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 345 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 7i (15”) vs Yoga 9i (14")
2. Yoga 7i (15”) vs Inspiron 15 5505
3. Yoga 7i (15”) vs Inspiron 15 7506
4. Yoga 7i (14”) vs XPS 13 9305
5. Yoga 7i (14”) vs XPS 13 9310
6. Yoga 7i (14”) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
7. Yoga 7i (14”) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
8. Yoga 7i (14”) vs Surface Pro 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and 7i (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский