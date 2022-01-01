Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~81.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 0 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
2. Yoga 7i (14”) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
3. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
4. Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
5. Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
6. Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
7. Swift 3 (SF314-512) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
8. Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
9. Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
10. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский